Hindu priest calls for conquering Mecca

ALBAWABA - A controversial Hindu priest ignited wide criticism for calling on followers to invade Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca and take over the Kaaba, claiming it was "built atop a Hindu temple."

In a video shared widely on social media, Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, 58, allegedly called on all Hindus around the world to unite, conquer Makkah and turn the Kaabah into a Hindu temple.

هذه الدعوة ليست الأولى ولن تكون الأخيرة..

الملفت ان عدد الهندوس في الخليج تجاوز المليون والنصف ولديهم عشرات المعابد عندنا ولم نشاهد منهم موقف أو نسمع عنهم بيان استنكار لدعوات متطرفيهم المتكررة لاحتلال مكة وهدم الحرم للتخلص من الإسلام؟!#Saraswati #ياتي_ساراسواتي pic.twitter.com/aQ1aowbBC6 — عصام ناصر (@ESSAM_NASER) April 9, 2023

Saraswati made his controversial statement during his participation in a Hindu conference in northern India, last week. The head priest of the Dasna Devi temple was addressing a "Hindu Mahapanchayat" event at New Delhi's Burari ground, the Hindustan Times reported.

The speech was marked by many as "hate speech" as it incites violence against Islam and Muslims.

However, people confirmed that it's not the first time that Saraswati made such calls as he is a known controversial Hindu priest for his far-right comments and statements against Muslims.

He is well known Hindu preist Yati Narsinghanand, He is urging his Hindu followers to attack global islamic religious center Kaabah & turn it into a Hindu temple Makkeshwar Maharaj,claims zamzam water is Ganga of Makkah. Never got arrested for Hate Speech. pic.twitter.com/vjrJGUWd1r — Shameela (@shaikhshameela) April 5, 2023

The Hindu priest said: "Our goal is not only to take over Afghanistan, but to also conquer Mecca."

He further asked Hindus to "take up arms and fight for their existence."

Saraswati allegedly noted that the Zamzam Well located in Mecca is "the river of the god Mahadev, which is Hinduism's greatest god."

Hinduism is the world's third-largest religion, with up to 1.35 billion followers around the world.