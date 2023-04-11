Hindu priest calls for conquering Mecca

  1. Home
Published April 11th, 2023 - 05:43 GMT
Hindu priest
Muslim worshippers pray around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca during the second Friday prayers in the holy month of Ramadan on March 31, 2023. (Photo by Abdel Ghani BASHIR / AFP)

ALBAWABA - A controversial Hindu priest ignited wide criticism for calling on followers to invade Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca and take over the Kaaba, claiming it was "built atop a Hindu temple."

In a video shared widely on social media, Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, 58, allegedly called on all Hindus around the world to unite, conquer Makkah and turn the Kaabah into a Hindu temple.

Saraswati made his controversial statement during his participation in a Hindu conference in northern India, last week. The head priest of the Dasna Devi temple was addressing a "Hindu Mahapanchayat" event at New Delhi's Burari ground, the Hindustan Times reported.

The speech was marked by many as "hate speech" as it incites violence against Islam and Muslims.

However, people confirmed that it's not the first time that Saraswati made such calls as he is a known controversial Hindu priest for his far-right comments and statements against Muslims.

The Hindu priest said: "Our goal is not only to take over Afghanistan, but to also conquer Mecca."

He further asked Hindus to "take up arms and fight for their existence."

Saraswati allegedly noted that the Zamzam Well located in Mecca is "the river of the god Mahadev, which is Hinduism's greatest god."

Hinduism is the world's third-largest religion, with up to 1.35 billion followers around the world.

