Historical mistake detected in Oppenheimer movie

ALBAWABA - Fans have detected a major gap in the newly released Oppenheimer movie causing a buzz on social media.
Days after being released, social media users have been reporting a major historical mistake in the movie.
The American flag was posed with 50 stars, despite that the movie talks about an old era in the U.S. that dates back to 1945.
According to historical reports, in 1945, the American flag was holding 48 stars only highlighting that the Oppenheimer movie has made a huge mistake.
A Twitter account called Pop Crave posted a photo from the Oppenheimer movie and wrote: "Moviegoers report a historical error in an #Oppenheimer scene set in 1945 that features Americans waving the 50-star flag, which was established in 1959."
About Oppenheimer movie:
Oppenheimer is a feature documentary exploring how one man's brilliance, hubris and relentless drive was able to change the nature of war forever leading to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people and unleashing mass hysteria, and how, subsequently, the same man's attempts to co.
Oppenheimer movie cast:
Cillian Murphy is playing the character of J. Robert Oppenheimer along with Robert Downey, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Jack Quaid. The director of the movie is Christopher Nolan.
Both movies are expected to be released on July 21 in theaters in the United States and are set to make huge revenues.