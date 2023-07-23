Historical mistake detected in Oppenheimer movie

ALBAWABA - Fans have detected a major gap in the newly released Oppenheimer movie causing a buzz on social media.

Days after being released, social media users have been reporting a major historical mistake in the movie.

The American flag was posed with 50 stars, despite that the movie talks about an old era in the U.S. that dates back to 1945.

Moviegoers 🤓 report a historical error 🤓 in an #Oppenheimer scene 🤓 set in 1945 🤓 that features American’s waving the 50-star 🤓 flag 🤓, which was established in 1959. 🤓 https://t.co/IREXIqHlmg — june (@frolicofbeasts) July 23, 2023

According to historical reports, in 1945, the American flag was holding 48 stars only highlighting that the Oppenheimer movie has made a huge mistake.

A Twitter account called Pop Crave posted a photo from the Oppenheimer movie and wrote: "Moviegoers report a historical error in an #Oppenheimer scene set in 1945 that features Americans waving the 50-star flag, which was established in 1959."