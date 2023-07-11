Horrific child abuse videos in Lebanese nursery leaked

ALBAWABA - Anger crashes social media in Lebanon after leaked videos showing "horrific" child abuse at one of the nurseries in the country.

"Shut down the nursery and punish the workers," people called on Lebanese authorities to detect women who are working in the nursery and implement the toughest punishment against them.

Some social media users and activists have called Lebanese police to target the workers in the Lebanese nursery and "put them in jail because it's their normal place" after the child abuse videos.

حضانه في #لبنان تعنف الاطفال

بجد انتم ازي كده ازي تعملي كده في طفل مالكومش خلق للشغلانه دي متشتغليش فيها حرام بجد حرام 😡 pic.twitter.com/CpM9xcg4Ck — Magy tahon 🇪🇬🇪🇬🇪🇬✌️🦋💞 (@TahonMagy23344) July 10, 2023

Lebanese activists, including famous t.v. presenter Malek Maktabi, confirmed that the nursery's name is Gardereve and claimed that woman who appears in the video is torturing and abusing the kids identified as J.Kh.

In the videos leaked online, a teacher was first seen to be feeding a few-month-old child hard food and despite that the child was spitting it the teacher kept putting it in her mouth.

In another child abuse scene, a teacher at the nursery was seen feeding a child, who was believed by people to be 2 years old, food and when he spit something out she hit him hard on his head.

(Photo showing child abuse in Lebanese nursery/ photo by: Video screenshot/Twitter)

The Lebanese authorities responded after the viral child abuse photos as the nursery was closed immediately with red wax and the Minister of Health said: "Closing alone is not enough.. Whoever committed this act should become an example for everyone."

After closing the nursery, people said that closing the nursery is not enough and that abusers should get the right punishment.