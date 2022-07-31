How Could Russia Retrigger Unrest in Sudan?

A bombshell investigation conducted by CNN has revealed unprecedented information about a Russian role in plundering Sudan's gold wealth to make up for the economic challenges caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to the CNN investigation released on Friday, a network of Russian and Sudanese military leaders have been cooperating to loot Sudan's wealth of gold, providing funding for the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine with the blessing of Sudan's military rulers.

The investigation cited high-level Sudanese officials who confirmed at least "16 known Russian gold smuggling flights out of Sudan [...] over the last year and a half.", usingng Wagner operatives, all meant to "fortify Russia against increasingly robust Western sanctions and to buttress Moscow's war effort in Ukraine."

Moreover, the CNN report found evidence that the Russian scheme to "smuggle Sudan's gold" to Russia was a result of an agreement between Russia's leadership and Sudan's "beleaguered" military counterparts, in exchange for Russian backing for the African country's military rulers, who are facing increasing difficulty amid growing popular protests who are demanding an end to military rule and an immediate transition to a democratic rule, following the revolution that ousted former President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

Among Sudan's military rulers named in the CNN report is the country's strongmen Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo also known as Hemedti, who leads the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary unit, in addition to the de facto ruler of the country Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

In response to the groundbreaking investigation, thousands of Sudanese people have been pledging to show up for another day of protests, called "the million man march" on July 31st, 2022, renewing calls for an end to the military rule, accusing it of extending "arbitrary military rule" while "helping foreign powers loot the country's wealth".

Sudan is believed to be Africa's second-largest producer of gold while it has the world's ninth biggest gold reverses, granting it the potential to be one of the world's richest countries. However, decades of dictatorship, corruption, and military rule have greatly affected the country's population, forcing more than 40% of its citizens to live below the poverty line.