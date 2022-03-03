UN Expert Wants to Launch a Probe Into The Killing of Sudan Protesters

UN Expert on Human Rights in Sudan, Adama Dieng, voiced concern about the killing of two protesters on Monday and called on the authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Dieng on Tuesday said “alarmed” by the use of excessive use of violence by the security forces to disperse peaceful anti-coup protests in Khartoum that led to the death of two people by bullets and attacks on hospitals.

“I remind the authorities of their commitments to me last week to respect human rights and urge the Sudanese police to stop the use of excessive force against protestors,” he said a tweet posted on Tuesday.

The UN expert further called on the government to “urgently investigate these incidents and hold those responsible accountable”.

During a five-day visit to Khartoum that ended on February 24, Dieng met with the attorney-general, the acting Ministers of Foreign Affairs and of Justice, the federal police chief and Rapid Support Forces, and a member of the Sovereign Council.

“I called on the authorities to put an end to the use of excessive force against protesters, lift the state of emergency, release all protestors and activists still held in detention and ensure prompt and impartial investigations into allegations of human rights violations,” he said in a statement at the end of his visit to the Sudanese capital.

The Human Rights Council is expected to discuss the situation of human rights in Sudan, on March 4.

Sudan’s Attorney General established judicial mechanisms to investigate the killing of protesters and rape cases by the security forces after the coup d’état.

However, no reports have been released about these incidents as the security forces continue to use live ammunition to disperse the anti-coup protests.

After the coup, al-Burhan extended powers of the security forces during the state of emergency and the temporary immunity from prosecution granted to these forces.