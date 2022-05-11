How Did Israeli Media Cover the Death of Al Jazeera Journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh?

Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh was martyred on Wednesday after being shot in the head by a live Israeli bullet in Jenin, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Another Palestinian journalist Ali Samoudi was also shot in the back while covering the news in the Jenin refugee camp.

Journalists and pro-Palestinian activists are mourning the death of Shireen Abu Aqleh shot whilst during her work at the Jenin refugee camp; social media platforms are exploding with news about her killing.

Shooting a journalist in the head while she was wearing her press vest.

But I guess it’s just another case of “IsRaEl DeFeNdInG iTsElF” #شيرين_ابو_عاقلة https://t.co/o0redGqrsm — Hippocrates (@FactGHippo) May 11, 2022

However, the Israeli media are trying to cover up the fact that the Palestinian journalist was killed by Israeli live bullets saying that she was killed during clashes. The Jerusalem Post wrote about Al Jazeera journalist's death saying: "No confirmation yet which side is responsible."

The Israeli military said that soldiers didn't know that a journalist was killed, but they were only aware that one was injured; "possible by Palestinian gunfire." The occupied government said it is not sure who is responsible for killing Al Jazeera journalist and offered to open an investigation into the incident.

"Journalists must be protected in conflict zones and we all have a responsibility to get to the truth," Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said.

المتحدث باسم الجيش الاسرائيلي يرجح وقوف مسلحين فلسطينيين وراء مقتل شيرين ابو عاقلة ويقول إن الجيش حقق سريعا مع معتقلين فلسطينيين بشأن اسباب استهدافهم الصحافية الفلسطينية. — ZaidBenjamin زيد بنيامين (@ZaidBenjamin5) May 11, 2022

Translation: "The Israeli military speaker says journalist Shireen Abu Akleh might be killed by Palestinian militants adding that forces already started questioning Palestinian prisoners who might have targeted Al Jazeera journalist."

Al Jazeera strongly denounced the murder of their journalist Abu Aqleh calling on the international community to condemn and hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for deliberately targeting and killing of our colleague Shireen.

According to Al Jazeera's Ramallah bureau chief Walid Al-Omari, Abu Aqleh had been wearing a helmet and was shot in an unprotected area under her ear. Furthermore, the Palestinian Authority condemned the killing of Al Jazeera journalist and is blaming the Israeli government.

الرئاسة الفلسطينية تحمل الحكومة الإسرائيلية المسؤولية عن جريمة إعدام الزميلة #شيرين_أبو_عاقلة pic.twitter.com/FKzP9YWVbX — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) May 11, 2022

Palestinians have sadly received Al Jazeera journalist's death news by Israeli live bullets on the first anniversary of the 2021 Israeli aggression on Gaza and the airstrike on the media building housing Al Jazeera and AP offices.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, dozens of Palestinian journalists were killed between 1992 and 2022 including Ahmed Abu Hussein, Hussam Salama, Simone Camilli, and the latest Shireen Abu Aqleh.

For decades Sherine Abu Aqleh has been a notable journalist on Al Jazeera reporting the Israeli war crimes against Palestinians. Today the Israeli occupation forces shot her in the head. They killed her. Will Israel be sanctioned? Boycotted? Isolated? Condemned? pic.twitter.com/YSuWi08Qop — Hadi Nasrallah (@HadiNasrallah) May 11, 2022

About Shireen Abu Aqleh:

Palestinian journalist Shireen is a well-known journalist who was born in 1971, she has been covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for 25 years before being killed by the Israeli military on May 11th, 2022 while covering raids in Jenin.

Abu Aqleh started her career working as a journalist for Radio Monte Carlo and Voice of Palestine. She also worked for the UNRWA, Amman Satellite Channel, and MIFTAH then she started with al Jazeera in 1997.