How Is the Killing of David Amess Connected to Qatar-Somalia Relations?

Questions over the shocking killing of British lawmaker David Amess continue after his attacker was identified by the police. Yet, a link has emerged in recent hours pointing at a possible Middle Eastern rivalry.

Tomorrow’s Times newspaper suggests a link between the murder of MP David Amess and Qatar pic.twitter.com/heHp9zTH5x — Martin Plaut (@martinplaut) October 17, 2021

According to the police, the attacker who stabbed Sir David Amess to death on Friday afternoon is a 25-years old British national of Somali origin named Ali Harbi Ali. While the police has declared the incident as a terrorist attack, ties between the attacker and Somali politics are starting to make headlines in the United Kingdom.

The Times has reported a possible link between the perpetrator and the former Somali government, saying he is the son of a former prime ministerial advisor who was deposed by the current government in Mogadishu, which has close ties to the Gulf state of Qatar.

Moreover, the British daily cited police focus on the relationship between the slain lawmaker and the government of Qatar, especially that he was assassinated only two days after returning from a delegation visit to Doha, during which he met with the Emir of Qatar. The conservative British politician is also chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary British-Qatar Group.

As Chairman of @QatarAPPG, I was very pleased to meet the Emir during our recent delegation to Doha. 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/HMO2AuWIw2 — Sir David Amess MP (@amessd_southend) October 14, 2021

One of David Amess's last tweets the day before his death was a photo of him shaking hands with the Emir if Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

David Amess was killed by Harbi on the 15th of October, 2021 while holding a routine constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea near Essex.