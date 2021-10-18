  1. Home
How Is the Killing of David Amess Connected to Qatar-Somalia Relations?

Riham Darwish

Published October 18th, 2021 - 06:51 GMT
David Amess
David Amess was killed in a stabbing attack last Friday in Leigh-on-Sea. (ADRIAN DENNISA/FP)

Questions over the shocking killing of British lawmaker David Amess continue after his attacker was identified by the police. Yet, a link has emerged in recent hours pointing at a possible Middle Eastern rivalry.

According to the police, the attacker who stabbed Sir David Amess to death on Friday afternoon is a 25-years old British national of Somali origin named Ali Harbi Ali. While the police has declared the incident as a terrorist attack, ties between the attacker and Somali politics are starting to make headlines in the United Kingdom.

The Times has reported a possible link between the perpetrator and the former Somali government, saying he is the son of a former prime ministerial advisor who was deposed by the current government in Mogadishu, which has close ties to the Gulf state of Qatar.

Source: Twitter.com/martinplaut

Moreover, the British daily cited police focus on the relationship between the slain lawmaker and the government of Qatar, especially that he was assassinated only two days after returning from a delegation visit to Doha, during which he met with the Emir of Qatar. The conservative British politician is also chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary British-Qatar Group.

One of David Amess's last tweets the day before his death was a photo of him shaking hands with the Emir if Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

David Amess was killed by Harbi on the 15th of October, 2021 while holding a routine constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea near Essex.

