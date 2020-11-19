  1. Home
How One Musician's Instagram Live Video Uncovered SARS Massacre Against Protestors in Nigeria

Published November 19th, 2020 - 07:57 GMT
Shootings have not only been reported by regular journalists, but rather by one of the country's well-known musicians; DJ Switch. (Twitter: @Miinnister)

For more than a month now, thousands of Nigerians have been taking to the streets in the country's main cities to protest police brutality, especially violations committed by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad known as SARS. Yet, peaceful protestors have been attacked several times so far, the bloodiest day has been the 20th of October, where shootings have been reported not just by regular journalists, but also one of the country's well-known musicians; DJ Switch.

As she was taking part in the End SARS protests by the Lekki toll gate in the country's biggest cities Lagos, DJ Switch had her Instagram followers engaged in what was going on through a live broadcast. Little did she know that she was about to witness the bloodiest days of protest.

Even though Nigerian officials insist on denying any violations on that day, DJ Switch and other young protestors have reported at least 15 people killed as they were shot by members of the Nigerian Army.

According to Amnesty International, at least 38 people lost their lives at the hands of military personnel on that day.

The events of the 20th of October have been termed as the Lekki Massacre, as demonstrators mourned young protestors who died as a result of random shootings at their crowds.

Despite denying reports of any deaths during that night, the governor of Lagos appeared in a CNN interview two days later and finally admitted that at least two people were killed.

Saluting the musician's courage even though she reported being targeted by bullets, social media users posted photos of DJ Switch and thanked her for showing the world what really took place on the day of the massacre. 

Even though some websites reported that the famous DJ was granted asylum in Canada after she received multiple death threats, she denied the claims during an interview with CNN yesterday, saying that she would want to go back to Nigeria to take part in the protests but confirmed that she wasn't in Nigeria at the time being.

