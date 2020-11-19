How One Musician's Instagram Live Video Uncovered SARS Massacre Against Protestors in Nigeria

For more than a month now, thousands of Nigerians have been taking to the streets in the country's main cities to protest police brutality, especially violations committed by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad known as SARS. Yet, peaceful protestors have been attacked several times so far, the bloodiest day has been the 20th of October, where shootings have been reported not just by regular journalists, but also one of the country's well-known musicians; DJ Switch.

DJ Switch is my woman personality of the year. 💕💕💕A courageous and fearless soul, despite threats from institutions of state and our common enemy “The Government “ pic.twitter.com/v9IafHyXZ6 — Sugar Belly (@Desmontutu_) November 18, 2020

As she was taking part in the End SARS protests by the Lekki toll gate in the country's biggest cities Lagos, DJ Switch had her Instagram followers engaged in what was going on through a live broadcast. Little did she know that she was about to witness the bloodiest days of protest.

Even though Nigerian officials insist on denying any violations on that day, DJ Switch and other young protestors have reported at least 15 people killed as they were shot by members of the Nigerian Army.

According to Amnesty International, at least 38 people lost their lives at the hands of military personnel on that day.

DJ Switch finnaly speaks. The SARS were also present at the Massacre at Lekki Toll Gate. So sad I have to cry 😢 #ItIsNotFinished #EndSARS#oyigbomassacre#oyigboisbleeding

Petition for inec pic.twitter.com/fuCNcj98G6 — Teepsoul (@teepsoul_ent) October 23, 2020

"I saw people jumping out… everywhere the clouds were dark.. they opened fire, just shooting."



Prison set on fire in Nigeria as protest death toll rises to at least 56 https://t.co/6obXx80mwP — CNN Africa (@CNNAfrica) October 22, 2020

The events of the 20th of October have been termed as the Lekki Massacre, as demonstrators mourned young protestors who died as a result of random shootings at their crowds.

Despite denying reports of any deaths during that night, the governor of Lagos appeared in a CNN interview two days later and finally admitted that at least two people were killed.

Saluting the musician's courage even though she reported being targeted by bullets, social media users posted photos of DJ Switch and thanked her for showing the world what really took place on the day of the massacre.

DJ Switch on CNN: ‘Nigeria is a dictatorship with a democratic face.’#EndSARSpic.twitter.com/F8wBjc7eVe — - melody (@Jachimma_x) November 18, 2020

"DJ Switch" God will bless you for this heroine act of yours during the protest. To all who said the victims families should come out expecially Omotola J aka omosexy. I hope you are watching the CNN? pic.twitter.com/T2N5hp4BrF — Bonvi (@jennyochukal) November 18, 2020

Even though some websites reported that the famous DJ was granted asylum in Canada after she received multiple death threats, she denied the claims during an interview with CNN yesterday, saying that she would want to go back to Nigeria to take part in the protests but confirmed that she wasn't in Nigeria at the time being.