How Scandalous? Muslim Imam Receives Backlash for 'High-Fiving' American Woman During Polo Tournament in Saudi Arabia

An unconventional scandal just happened after social media users circulated a video that sparked widespread controversy in Saudi Arabia.

The video shows the moment of the opening of a camel race in Saudi Arabia, where a foreign woman appeared standing next to a bearded Saudi man, who is most likely an Imam in the Muslim country.

After the foreign lady announces the start of the race by pressing one of the buttons, everyone begins to partake and express their enthusiasm, while the bearded man salutes the woman in particular by hitting his palm with her palm (also known as high-five).

This hand gesture was sure enough to enrage the conservative Saudi society, where even a handshake between a man and a woman is up for debate in Islam.

Translation: “God will punish them someday.”

Social media users in Saudi Arabia responded to the video angrily, as some expressed their deep annoyance and anger because of the behavior of the bearded man since they considered the behavior “insulting, irresponsible, and offensive” for committed Muslim men.

Translation: “You should be ashamed of your beard.. You don’t represent Muslim men.”

The majority mocked the incident, making sarcastic comments about the hypocrisy of "Al-Mutawa" and the way he dealt with matters previously and in recent days

On the other hand, some said that if the Imam was a woman, especially if she was Saudi, she would have received much worse comments, and would have even faced penalties.

Translation: “Al-Mutawa will give a speech the next day on how it’s halal to shake hands with a female if she was a foreigner..”