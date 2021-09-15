Hundreds of Spoons Envelop the Israeli Embassy in Washington

  1. Home
Published September 15th, 2021 - 12:07 GMT
The Israeli Embassy in Washington covered with over 400 spoons after Palestinian prisoners jailbreak.
Protesters throw spoons in front of Israel’s embassy in Washington in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners. (Twitter)
Angry protesters have thrown hundreds of spoons towards the Israeli embassy in Washington D.C. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators chanted “Free, Free Palestine” while throwing over 460 spoons in  front of the gate of the embassy.

According to media sources, protesters have gathered on Monday in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington to support the six Palestinians who managed to flee one of the occupation’s maximum security jails- Gilboa prison.

Pro-Palestinian activists used spoons to symbolize the way the prisoners dug the huge tunnel they used to break free.

Six Palestinians broke out of Gilboa prison last week amid a wave of support and maze over the method the prisoners used to escape one of the most fortified prisons in Israel. However, the Israeli forces recaptured four of them a few days after their escape.

Following their recapture near the city of Nazareth, the four Palestinian prisoners, were taken to court in northern Israel to face trial and to undergo an investigation.

According to media sources, the Palestinian Prisoners are Mahmoud Ardah, Mohammed Ardah, Iham Kamamji, Yaqoub Qadri and Munadil Infaat - who are members of the militant group Islamic Jihad.

The 6th one, Zakaria Zubeidi, was a commander of Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade in Jenin. In 2019, he was detained by Israeli forces on suspicion of involvement in a number of shooting attacks and was standing trial.

