'I Am a Hostage': Daughter of Dubai Ruler Sheikha Latifa Appears in a New Shock Video

Stories of the daughters and wife of Dubai's ruler continue to make headlines and trigger controversies, the latest being a short video recorded and sent to the BBC by his daughter Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in which she uncovered how she has been living.

In the 1:28 seconds video shared by BBC Latifa talks about being jailed in a villa with shuttered windows and locked doors and guarded by five policemen. She talks about not knowing what her fate will be and about being tired of living in that place.

At the start of the video, the 35-year-old Sheikha Latifa talks about recording the video from the bathroom, saying that "it is the only room in the villa where she can actually close the door with a key".

In secret footage shared with @BBCPanorama, Princess Latifa Al Maktoum talks for the first time about how she was captured and returned back to Dubai, after she tried to escape in 2018#MissingPrincesshttps://t.co/BynoGQHxk7 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 16, 2021

Sheikha Latifa previously accused her father of kidnapping and imprisoning her and her other sister Sheikha Shamsa who was kidnapped from the UK in 2000, in rejection of their decisions to lead independent lives.

In February 2018, Latifa's attempt to flee the UAE accompanied by her Finnish friend Tiina Jauhiainen along with the former French intelligence officer Hervé Jaubert failed, as an Emirati military unit brought her back from international waters near the Indian coast.

“You’re Essentially a Prisoner”: Why Do #Dubai’s Princesses Keep Trying to Escape? https://t.co/PXJVIDg8K4 — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) February 16, 2020

This is not the first time the ruler of Dubai faces accusations of family abuse. In April 2019, his former wife Princess Haya of Jordan left Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum accompanied by her two kids and moved to live in the UK, where she launched a number of legal actions against him, accusing him of mistreatment and of trying to marry off their 11-year old daughter Jalila to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.