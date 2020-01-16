"If I Was in Oman, I'd Get Killed" Woman Activist Denounces Islam and Converts to Christianity

An Omani woman activist, Majda Albalushi, who lives in the United States of America, has sparked controversy after she announced her conversion from Islam to Christianity on social media.

انا سعيده جدا لاني تركت الإسلام ، لأني وجدت الكثير من التخلف والرجعيه والتهديدات و التخويف و كره النساء و ظُلم النساء وكره الديانات الأخرى . وجدت الحب والأمان والإنسانية في المسيحيه ♥️ — Majda Albalushi (@survivor898) January 13, 2020

Translation: “I’m so happy I was finally able to leave Islam, because it’s filled with backwardness, intimidation, misogyny, oppression of women and hatred of other religions. I found love, safety and humanity in Christianity.”

Following her announcement, Majda received a massive backlash on her Twitter account, from people who argued that “she wouldn’t be a loss to Islam if she left it, but she is the loser.”

سبب الإلحاد و تغيير الدين. هو عدم معرفة الله عز وجل و عدم فهم هذا الدين الحنيف — هاشم (@HashemAlhimali) January 15, 2020

Translation: “The reason for anybody to denounce Islam is because they are ignorant and do not know Allah, the one true God.”

من اول وجع راح يلم فيك بترجعي وتقولي يارب

الحمدلله الذي عافانا مما ابتلى به غيرنا والحمدلله على نعمة العقل والحمدلله على نعمة الإسلام — ابو حمد (سلطنة السلام عمان)🇴🇲 (@kahlid507) January 15, 2020

Translation: “The second something bad happens to you, you’re going to come crawling back to Islam and beg Allah for forgiveness.”

كل الاديان تؤدي الى الله والاهم صلاح القلب ربي يوفقك في حياتك الجديده عسى ان تجدي الامان في روحك — Moana (@Moana62280314) January 13, 2020

Translation: “All religions lead to Allah, the one true God.”

Albalushi striked back, in a now deleted tweet, in which she said: "I am very fortunate to be in America, because if I were in Oman, they would kill me and imprison me as soon as I criticized or left Islam. America is a country of freedom and criticism of religions is a human right in America, I can criticize and leave Islam, which is considered the worst religion. Islam doesn’t even consider me a human being… Islam says women have half the brains of a man."

Majda’s announcement comes after a Saudi women’s rights activist, Fayza Al-Mutairi, announced her denouncing of Islam and her conversion to Christianity on social media last week.

"الحرية هي ان تقول لا لما لا تريد " كنت امرأة مسلمة حزينة خائفة وانا اليوم امرأة مسيحية قوية محبة مطمئنة تنمو في نعمة الرب ✌🏼٢٠٢٠ pic.twitter.com/keFVqWXmcE — فايزة المطيري✝️⚖️fayza almetry🇨🇦 (@f1122019) December 31, 2019

Translation: “Freedom is to say no to whatever you do not want. I was a sad, scared Muslim woman, and today I am a strong, loving and comforted Christian woman who grows in the grace of the Lord ✌🏼 2020.”

Al-Mutairi added: “During the last hours of 2019, I decided that I will be myself, even if it threatens my very life. I fear my family and the Saudi government. But I finally have my freedom since I sought asylum, and now Canada is my country.”

I decided on the last hours of 2019, that I will show myself, even if it’s dangerous to my life. Because of my family and the Saudi government. I finally got my freedom since I seek asylum and now Canada is my country and I stand on guard for thee!✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/hq9AJMdjHB — فايزة المطيري✝️⚖️fayza almetry🇨🇦 (@f1122019) December 31, 2019

For centuries, apostasy from Islam has been considered a crime as well as a sin in most Muslim countries. It is considered an act of treason, punishable with the death penalty, typically after a waiting period to allow the apostate time to repent and to return to Islam.