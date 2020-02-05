“I’m Not a Slag” UK MP Tracy Brabin Shuts Down Trolls Who Attacked Her 'Shoulder Revealing Dress'

Tracy Brabin, an opposition Labour Member of Parliament and former soap opera star, received an onslaught of criticism online after her shoulder became exposed during a debate.

The 'slapper' party. — paul kerton (@thepaulkerton) February 4, 2020

Some even accused her of dressing that way to stir up controversy in a bid for attention.

Trying to work out if @TracyBrabin is on her way out or on her way back from clubbing! How have parliamentary standards fallen so low? — Deneice Florence-Jukes (@FlorenceJukes) February 3, 2020

In response to the harsh criticism, the British lawmaker snapped back at online trolls in a Tweet: “Hello. Sorry I don’t have time to reply to all of you commenting on this but I can confirm I’m not … a slag; hungover; a tart; about to breastfeed; a slapper; drunk; just been banged over a wheelie bin,” she retorted. “Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder?”

Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder... 🙄 https://t.co/sTWWiEY2TF — Tracy Brabin MP 🌹 (@TracyBrabin) February 4, 2020

She said there were examples of things that happened in the Commons that were worthy of discussion, including Jacob Rees Mogg "asleep on the front benches with his legs up".

"This is everyday sexism where women are continually judged for what they wear, how they look and not what they say. "That is disrespectful," she added.

Is this really appropriate behaviour for parliament? pic.twitter.com/ugxvDKQecf — Gary Cummins (@GaryinScotland) February 4, 2020

Brabin’s unbothered response has garnered widespread support, with over 100,000 likes so far.

The ‘shoulder-slip’ has also become a fashion sensation, making the $45.50 dress sell out fast.

It's a shoulder. I think we will all survive the shock. — Leander Reeves (@LeanderReeves) February 4, 2020

There is no official dress code for MPs, but Parliament's website says they are advised to wear clothes that "might ordinarily be worn for a fairly formal business transaction."