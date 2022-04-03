Images of Shackled Taiwanese Official Near Her Father’s Coffin Cause Outrage

Images shared widely on social media show a shackled Taiwanese official, Chiayi City Councilor Tai Ning (戴寧) kneeling near her father's coffin, caused a public outrage across the country, according to Yahoo News.

According to sources, the Taiwanese official was arrested with accusations of embezzling around $174,500 (more than NT$5 million). Ning has been in pre-trial incommunicado detention since mid-March over the case.

During her term in the office, the Taiwanese official was accused of listing relatives as staff members and pocketing their salaries since 2012.

When her father passed away on March 20th, the official requested to attend his funeral, but she was banned from leaving jail by the Chiayi District Court. However, she filed a new request to attend the ceremony.

The Chiayi District Court on Sunday ordered independent Chiayi City Councilor Tai Ning (戴寧) to be detained on suspicion of embezzling more than NT$5 million (US$175,784) in government pay.https://t.co/7cOw2v9g5T — Focus Taiwan (CNA English News) (@Focus_Taiwan) March 13, 2022

Multiple comments were released regarding the photos of the Taiwanese official at her father's funeral as some accused the authorities of treating prisoners in an inhuman way justifying that it's an exceptional case and despite the accusations, she should be treated nicely.

However, authorities replied to backlashes by the human rights activists saying it is legal to ask the prisoner to wear handcuffs and leg shackles at the funeral.