Imitating Kriss Kross! Was Trump Wearing his Pants BACKWARDS?

A video was released for former US president Donald Trump which caused a wave of controversy between people claiming that he was wearing his pants backwards and others denying it.

The video was taken from the president’s June 2021 North Carolina Republican Party convention in Greenville, North Carolina.

Holy shit, Trump gave that speech today wearing his pants on backwards. Oh my god. pic.twitter.com/iqMvdY3Fxi — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 6, 2021

In the Republican Party convention Trump appeared wearing a dark blue suit with a red tie; However, the pair of pants was looking strange and no zip line appeared in the video which caused mixed reactions on the internet whether the ex-president was wearing his pants straight or backwards.

This was Donald’s first public appearance since leaving the White House less than six months ago upon losing the presidential elections to his democratic rival Joe Biden.

Melania must be dressing him now 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🌈 — Jose' E. Garcia (@adavaco) June 6, 2021

The #Trumpspants and #PantsOnBackwards hashtags on Twitter went viral as people started to mix the former president’s photo with Kriss Kross, the 90s band who once wore their pants backwards as a fashion statement.

One person wrote: "Kriss Kross will make ya, Trump Trump," in reference to Trump’s pants that appears to be worn backwards.

Who wore them better?

Like for Kriss Kross

RT for Trump#trumpspants pic.twitter.com/gEgcO76BFU — Liberal15 ⭐⭐ (@Liberal151) June 7, 2021

Kris Kross will make ya, Trump Trump.



I hate myself.#TrumpSpeech pic.twitter.com/1ZuteBYhdf — Brian Guest (@brguest20) June 6, 2021

Pro-Trump people have denied allegations that Trump was wearing his pants in the wrong way zooming in on the photos claiming that the zipper does appears in the front. They also encouraged people to focus more on his speech and not on his clothes.

Others went straight to check clear photos taken at the GOP event on June 5th by professional photographers and finally found multiple pictures for the ex-president shared by the media company Getty Images that clearly show Trump on stage wearing pants with a zipper in the front.

Blue-checks are saying that Trump wore his pants backwards last night



All it takes is a simple Google search. Absolute morons. pic.twitter.com/rWZWFlWryc — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) June 6, 2021

Donald Trump attended a nearly 90-minute speech as North Carolina Republicans gathered for their annual state convention. During the speech the former president claimed his defeat by the democratic candidate, president Joe Biden, in November elections was "the crime of the century" and compared the 2020 presidential contest to a "third-world" election, the CNN reported.