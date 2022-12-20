Indian couple weds in Messi, Mbappe shirts

ALBAWABA - A football-aholic couple from India celebrated their wedding by wearing the jerseys of Argentina player Lionel Messi and French player Kylian Mbappé.

Sachin R and R Athira wanted their special day to be also unique and to overcome the stereotypical image of weddings.

The couple tied the knot on the last day of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Dec. 18. The last game was held at Lusail Stadium between Argentina and France; Argentina beat up France and gained the trophy after winning the penalty (4) 3-3 (2).

The couple's photo went viral as people mocked the Indian couple. "And then the priest .... Ronaldo?" a person said, others wondered if invitees would wear other football players' jerseys.

The Indian couple wed in a ceremony held in Kochi city, Kerala, India. After the wedding rituals, they rushed to watch the final game, Daily Mail reported.