Indian Singer Photoshops Himself Into Ivanka's Taj Mahal Photos But Ivanka Trolls Back!

On a trip with her father, Ivanka Trump's first state visit to India received some attention after Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh photoshopped himself into pictures of her in front of Taj Mahal and shared them widely on social media.

Instead of ignoring the pictures, Ivanka responded by retweeting the photos and humorously thanked him for "the tour".

Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! 😉



It was an experience I will never forget! https://t.co/VgqFuYBRIg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

Dosanjh had captioned his tweet saying that he had no choice but to accompany Ivanka after she insisted. Upon her retweet, he shared another funny post celebrating her response.

OMG 🤗🙏🏾 अथिति देवो भव:



Thx @IvankaTrump I Tried Explaining Everybody that it’s not a Photoshop 😂🤣 See You Soon ... Next Visit LUDHIANA For Sure 😊



HUN KARO GAL 😎🦾 https://t.co/VD8wvMgDHP — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020

Other Indian social media users jumped on the bandwagon, sharing more of their photoshopped pictures of themselves with Ivanka during her visit.

You have forgotten me 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NEvnCYR6Fm — Saket (@LazyySaket) March 1, 2020

Ivanka responded one more time expressing her content with the warmth and friendliness Indians showed her.