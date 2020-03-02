  1. Home
Riham Darwish

Published March 2nd, 2020 - 10:49 GMT
Indian Singer Photoshops Himself Into Ivanka's Taj Mahal Photos But Ivanka Trolls Back!
Social media users took the chance and shared other photoshopped photos of Ivanka during her visit to India. (Twitter)

On a trip with her father, Ivanka Trump's first state visit to India received some attention after Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh photoshopped himself into pictures of her in front of Taj Mahal and shared them widely on social media.

Instead of ignoring the pictures, Ivanka responded by retweeting the photos and humorously thanked him for "the tour".

Dosanjh had captioned his tweet saying that he had no choice but to accompany Ivanka after she insisted. Upon her retweet, he shared another funny post celebrating her response. 

Other Indian social media users jumped on the bandwagon, sharing more of their photoshopped pictures of themselves with Ivanka during her visit.

Ivanka responded one more time expressing her content with the warmth and friendliness Indians showed her.


