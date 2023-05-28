International reactions to Erdogan's third win

ALBAWABA - A number of world leaders sent congratulatory remarks to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as he goes into his third time presidential term. Presidents of Russia, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Palestine, and Venezuela among other world leaders sent their congratulatory remarks to Turkey's President Erdogan.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh congratulated President Erdogan, and the Turkish people on their election victory. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi also hailed his Turkish counterpart.

“We highly appreciate your personal contribution to the strengthening of friendly Russian-Turkish relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas,” also Putin congratulated Erdogan in a letter released by Kremlin.

Iranian President Raisi calls Erdogan's win “a sign of [the] continued valuable trust of [the] Turkish people”, according to Al-Jazeera.

Meral Aksener, the leader of the nationalist IYI Party, congratulated Erdogan on his victory in the run-off election for president while announcing that she will keep up her oppositional stance.

"We extend our-heartfelt regards to President Erdogan on his win," Malta's foreign minister Evarist Bartolo said.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tareq also extended their warm congratulations on Erdogan's re-election.