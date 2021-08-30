  1. Home
Did the Iranian FM Overstep His Role in Baghdad?

Published August 30th, 2021 - 08:09 GMT
Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership
Amirabdollahian with other regional and world leaders attending the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership. (LUDOVIC MARINPOOL-AFP)

Attending the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership in the Iraqi capital two days ago, the Iranian minister of foreign affairs has stirred controversy as he posed for the event's formal photos taken along with other world leaders.

During the global summit meant to explore investment opportunities and business potential in Iraq, Iran's new foreign minister joined other leading figures representing their countries for an official photo to mark his country's participation in the conference. 

However, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's choice to stand right next to heads of states who attended the conference, unlike other ministers who stood in the back, has sparked questions over the Iranian ties in Iraq, and whether or not he meant to be in the front "to emphasize his country's strong influence in Iraq."

Translation: "It reflects Iran's sense of superiority over Arabs".

Translation: "This isn't a violation of diplomatic protocol, it's a violation of Iraq's sovereignty."

For several years, many political commentators have criticized the growing role played by Iran in Iraq, especially as Iranian financed and backed militias and political parties continue to be strong in Iraq. 

In the photo, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian can be seen next to the Ruler of Dubai, the Presidents Egypt and France, the King of Jordan, the Emir of Qatar, the Iraqi Prime Minister and others. While the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia and Turkey can be seen standing in the second line.

Translation: "How we missed seeing these scenes. Hussein Amir Abdullahian refused to stand by the Saudi Foreign Minister and stood in the front row with the King of Jordan, the ruler of Dubai, the President of France, the Emir of Qatar and the Prime Minister of Iraq. Your flag is high, Mr Abdullahian"

Meanwhile, pro-Iranian government commentators showed support for Abdollahian's decision, saying that he had refused to stand next to the Saudi minister.

