Did the Iranian FM Overstep His Role in Baghdad?

Attending the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership in the Iraqi capital two days ago, the Iranian minister of foreign affairs has stirred controversy as he posed for the event's formal photos taken along with other world leaders.

Why have the Iraqis placed the Iranian Foreign Minister in the front row protocol wise with heads of state and government? pic.twitter.com/roqx8GfGMP — Ali Shihabi علي الشهابي (@aliShihabi) August 28, 2021

During the global summit meant to explore investment opportunities and business potential in Iraq, Iran's new foreign minister joined other leading figures representing their countries for an official photo to mark his country's participation in the conference.

However, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's choice to stand right next to heads of states who attended the conference, unlike other ministers who stood in the back, has sparked questions over the Iranian ties in Iraq, and whether or not he meant to be in the front "to emphasize his country's strong influence in Iraq."

انعكاس لاستعلاء إيران على العرب وشعورها بالفوقية‼️ — sondos&istabrak (@sanakhallaf) August 30, 2021

Translation: "It reflects Iran's sense of superiority over Arabs".

ليس خرق للبرتوتكول لكن خرقاً لسيادة #العراق — @-@ (@leeonh_) August 29, 2021

Translation: "This isn't a violation of diplomatic protocol, it's a violation of Iraq's sovereignty."

For several years, many political commentators have criticized the growing role played by Iran in Iraq, especially as Iranian financed and backed militias and political parties continue to be strong in Iraq.

In the photo, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian can be seen next to the Ruler of Dubai, the Presidents Egypt and France, the King of Jordan, the Emir of Qatar, the Iraqi Prime Minister and others. While the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia and Turkey can be seen standing in the second line.

چه قدر دل مون برای دیدن این صحنه ها تنگ شده بود....

حسین امیرعبداللهیان از ایستادن در کنار وزیر خارجه سعودی امتناع و در ردیف اول؛در کنار پادشاه اردن؛حاکم دبی؛رییس جمهور فرانسه؛امیرقطر و نخست وزیر عراق ایستاد...

پرچم ات بالاست آقای عبداللهیان👌🇮🇷#BaghadConference2021 pic.twitter.com/NRgaHBpSLd — 🚩🇮🇷《IVAN》محمد (@mohammad_ivan1) August 28, 2021

Translation: "How we missed seeing these scenes. Hussein Amir Abdullahian refused to stand by the Saudi Foreign Minister and stood in the front row with the King of Jordan, the ruler of Dubai, the President of France, the Emir of Qatar and the Prime Minister of Iraq. Your flag is high, Mr Abdullahian"

Meanwhile, pro-Iranian government commentators showed support for Abdollahian's decision, saying that he had refused to stand next to the Saudi minister.