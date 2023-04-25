Iran forms secret committee to target celebrities

  1. Home
Published April 25th, 2023 - 09:27 GMT
Activists hold a demonstration at the Lincoln Memorial to denounce the Iranian government and express support with anti-government protesters in Iran, in Washington, DC, on February 11, 2023. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Leaked documents showed that Iran formed a secret committee to target celebrities who supported September protests, BBC reported on Tuesday.

Documents noted that a secret committee was launched last year to monitor Iranian celebrities and their connection to the latest protests in the country.

One of the letters, dated Sept. 22, a few days after the start of the protests, contained the names of 141 famous celebrities.

Documents observed by BBC Persian through a Middle Eastern intelligence source highlighted decisions taken by the Iranian government in an attempt to deter celebrities from not following the official line.

The government ordered to look at the tax returns of 141 well-known figures perceived by the committee over their alleged role in fuelling the unrest.

The Iranian committee is called "Celebrity Task Force" and is chaired by the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili. 

Sources added that the list, sent by the secret committee to the economy ministry in Iran, included well-known figures such as football legend Ali Daei, top actress Taraneh Alidoosti, filmmakers Asghar Farhadi, Pegah Ahangarani and Manijeh Hekmat.

Both Daei and Alidoosti had publicly voiced support for anti-government protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, allegedly in the custody of Iran's morality police for violating the country's dress code and wearing the "hijab improperly."

Anti-government protests erupted in Iran on Sept. 16, three days after the death of activist Amini. Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that 516 protesters, including 70 children, were killed in the uprising in Iran.

Iran executed 582 people in 2022 marking a 75 percent increase compared to 2021, according to data shared by Iran Human Rights (IHR) and the Paris-based Together Against the Death Penalty (ECPM).

