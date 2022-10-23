From Iran to France: police brutality is the same

Since the start of the fuel crisis in Europe which was caused by the Russian war in Ukraine, waves of protests emerged in different European cities against fuel shortages and hiking living prices. Clashes were reported between police and protesters.

Police brutality against protesters in France was compared to Iran's latest unrest. Activists slammed the world's reactions toward police brutality in Iran compared to the silent reaction toward police attacks against protesters in France. When violent protests started in Iran, the world strongly condemned police brutality and stood with the Iranian people. However, social media users are shocked by the international silent stance toward police brutality against demonstrators in France.

In one of the videos that went viral on social media triggering multiple questions, French police were seen brutally attacking two women using batons (police sticks). The two women are said to have joined an anti-government protest in France against the economic situation before being violently attacked by the French police.

In another clip, dozens of policemen were seen running toward protesters and they begin quickly to attack them. The protests against the rising cost of living were called by the left-wing political opposition and led by the head of the France Unbowed party, Jean-Luc Melenchon.

In Paris autumn is already very hot. Soon it will be everywhere. Europeans don't want to starve and freeze for Zelensky. pic.twitter.com/98ErDvaUy9 — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) October 16, 2022

Protests also took place in the UK, Italy, the Czech Republic, Belgium, and Germany due to the high living costs and increasing fuel prices caused by the Russian war on Ukraine, which began on February 24th following Russian President Vladimir Putin's annunciation of a 'special military operation' in Ukraine.

In Iran, protests erupted six weeks ago following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, at the hands of the morality police on September 16th for wearing the hijab 'improperly'. According to US-based rights monitor HRANA, at least 233 protesters were killed in the latest unrest.