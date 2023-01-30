Iran jails couple for dancing in public

  1. Home
Sally Shakkour

Published January 30th, 2023 - 11:35 GMT
Iranian couple, Astiyazh Haghighi and Amir Mohammad Ahmadi, sentenced to over 10 years. (Instagram/)

ALBAWABA - An Iranian couple was sentenced to 10 and a half years in jail after sharing a dancing video in the middle of the street, media reported

Blogger Astiyazh Haghighi and Amir Mohammad Ahmadi were violently arrested after sharing a video of themselves dancing in Azadi Square in the capital Tehran.

The families of the couple remained silent about their arrest which took place on Nov. 10.

According to sources, Haghighi, 21, and Ahmadi, 22, danced to support continuous protests in Iran which started in September following the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the Iranian morality police.

Astiyazh Haghighi has over 924,000 followers on her Instagram account.

On Sept. 13, Iranian police arrested Amini, 22, for wearing an "improper hijab" and violating clothes regulations imposed by the government.

Amini was beaten up by the police entered a coma, and died after three days after her arrest. Massive protests erupted in Iran following her death with reports suggesting that at least 479 people, including 68 children, were killed during the uprising, Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA) revealed.

