Iran jails couple for dancing in public

ALBAWABA - An Iranian couple was sentenced to 10 and a half years in jail after sharing a dancing video in the middle of the street, media reported.

Blogger Astiyazh Haghighi and Amir Mohammad Ahmadi were violently arrested after sharing a video of themselves dancing in Azadi Square in the capital Tehran.

Iran: A 21-y-o couple have been sentenced to 10 years in jail each for dancing at the foot of Tehran's Azadi (Freedom) Tower, sources close to them tell @nimnia11. Regime is handing out heavy sentences to anyone defying its strict rules. #آستیاژ_حقیقی #امیرمحمد_احمدی #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/F0ahwzJhA1 — Khosro Kalbasi Isfahani (@KhosroKalbasi) January 30, 2023

The families of the couple remained silent about their arrest which took place on Nov. 10.

According to sources, Haghighi, 21, and Ahmadi, 22, danced to support continuous protests in Iran which started in September following the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the Iranian morality police.

Astiyazh Haghighi has over 924,000 followers on her Instagram account.

For the crime of dancing, these two young Iranians have been sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison.#AstiyazhHaghighi 21 & #AmirMohammadAhmadi,

22 danced in the streets in support of #WomanLifeFreedom revolution in Iran.

They don’t deserve such brutality.#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/Bs9VxqnxFV — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 30, 2023

On Sept. 13, Iranian police arrested Amini, 22, for wearing an "improper hijab" and violating clothes regulations imposed by the government.

Amini was beaten up by the police entered a coma, and died after three days after her arrest. Massive protests erupted in Iran following her death with reports suggesting that at least 479 people, including 68 children, were killed during the uprising, Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA) revealed.