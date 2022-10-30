Iranian chef Mehrshad Shahidi faces Mahsa Amini's fate

Angry protests renewed in Iran after the death of Mehrshad Shahidi, nicknamed Jamie Oliver of Iran, after being beaten up by security forces during his arrest.

The 19-year-old chef was killed following multiple baton blows by the Iranian security forces after he joined protests of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who was reportedly killed during her arrest by morality police on Sept. 16.

His name is #MehrshadShahidi, a talented chef in Arak, Iran. He was just 19 when he was killed due to multiple baton blows by security forces. He was full of life & believed in “perseverance” to succeed. The killing machine of the regime should stop! #مهسا_امینی #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/MFnBj2DIxu — Omid Memarian (@Omid_M) October 28, 2022

Mehrshad Shahidi was killed in the city of Arak the day before his 20th birthday. Thousands joined protests on Saturday during the funeral of the celebrity chef, who was killed after being beaten up.

The family of Mehrshad Shahidi said that they were forced to say the talented chef died of a heart attack, Daily Mail reported.

Violent protests erupted on Sept. 17 one day after the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of the morality police 3 days after her arrest for wearing an improper hijab. Thousands of protests hit Iranian streets calling for more freedom for women with the famous slogan 'زن زندگی آزادی - which means Woman, Life, Freedom' along with Mahsa Amini photos, who is the main icon of the latest protests.

Women at the beginning of the protests were seen cutting their hair and burning the hijab to denounce the compulsory hijab rule imposed by the Islamic regime. Iranian women were supported and joined worldwide as rallies were organized in multiple EU cities, the US and Lebanon against harsh rules that restrict the freedom of women in Iran.

Norwegian-based Iran Human Rights said on Friday that around 253 people were killed in the 40 days of protests since Mahsa Amini's death last September.