Iran 'Threatens' to Strike Israel’s Nuclear Facility as Vienna Talks Resume

As Iran and western countries resume the 8th round of diplomatic talks in Vienna, Iran held military drills that simulated a military confrontation with Israel.

While diplomats continue to meet in Vienna in an attempt to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, military drills held by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have featured a number of short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles, in addition to the simulations of an explosive suicide, drone strikes on mock exercises of what is believed to be Israel’s only nuclear facility, the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center also known as the Dimona facility.

During the “17th Great Prophet” drills, the IRGC launched Sejjil ballistic missile (with a range of 2000 km) as a response to the Israeli regime's recent threats against Iran. pic.twitter.com/H8qWOc7bsm — Jahan (@Jahan_QA) December 24, 2021

Amongst the attacking devices shown in what Iran officially called the "17th Great Prophet" drills was the Sejjil ballistic missile with a 2000-kilometer range, one that can potentially be used to strike Israeli targets. This has been analyzed as an Iranian indirect threat to Israel prior to the resumption of the Vienna talks.

Iran’s IMA Media releases high definition video with new angles showing short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles and explosive suicide drone strikes on a mock-up of Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility in the Negev Desert pic.twitter.com/hu9zhazqhC — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) December 25, 2021

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was signed between Iran and the West in 2015, but collapsed as the former US President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018, in response to Israeli and American right-wing calls and pressure.

Yet, the military show does not seem to have changed Israel's stance on the negotiations held in Vienna, as the Israeli government continues to vocally oppose agreements that do not guarantee the full dismantling of the Iran nuclear program.