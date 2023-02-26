Iranian commander threatens to kill Trump, Pompeo

ALBAWABA - Amirali Hajizadeh, a commander in the Revolutionary Guards aerospace force, said in a televised interview that Iran wants to kill former U.S. President Donald Trump and ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Hajizadeh was discussing Iran's latest developed cruise missile with a range of 1,650 km, before threatening to kill Trump and Pompeo as well as all military commanders who issued the order to kill Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

#Iran:

Amirali Hajizadeh, t hoofd vd lucht- en ruimtevaarteenheid v RG op d Iraanse TV, verwijzend naar vergelding v RG na d moord op Ghasem Soleimani in Bagdad 3 jr geleden:

"Als God t wil, zullen we in staat zijn om Trump, Pompeo, McKenzie te vermoorden"pic.twitter.com/7o3Vm0Kzfs — Bijan (@Bijan63) February 25, 2023

During the interview on Iran’s state TV, the IRGC commander said: "We are looking to kill Trump."

The Iranian commander's threats come three years after the death of Soleimani, who served as a commander of the Quds Force and was killed in Iraq near Baghdad International Airport after an order by then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

Soleimani was killed on Jan. 3, 2020, in a drone attack while on his way to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.