Iranian commander threatens to kill Trump, Pompeo

Published February 26th, 2023 - 05:25 GMT
kill Trump
This handout photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News on January 16, 2021, shows General Amirali Hajizadeh, the head of the Revolutionary Guard's aerospace division. (Photo by SEPAH NEWS / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Amirali Hajizadeh, a commander in the Revolutionary Guards aerospace force, said in a televised interview that Iran wants to kill former U.S. President Donald Trump and ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Hajizadeh was discussing Iran's latest developed cruise missile with a range of 1,650 km, before threatening to kill Trump and Pompeo as well as all military commanders who issued the order to kill Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

During the interview on Iran’s state TV, the IRGC commander said: "We are looking to kill Trump."

The Iranian commander's threats come three years after the death of Soleimani, who served as a commander of the Quds Force and was killed in Iraq near Baghdad International Airport after an order by then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

Soleimani was killed on Jan. 3, 2020, in a drone attack while on his way to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.

Tags:trumpUSDonald TrumpIran

