Pride vs Honor: Iranian Filmmaker Killed by Elderly Parents in a Horrific Crime

Published June 8th, 2021 - 07:50 GMT
Babak Khorramdin
Babak Khorramdin's parents killed him over being unmarried. (Albawaba: Rami Khoury)

In a horrific crime that rocked the Iranian society, two elderly parents have confessed to sedating, stabbing, and dismembering their 47-years old son, Babak Khorramdin, saying that his marital status is the reason they took the decision to kill him.

The crime which has been framed as an "honor crime" alleging that the deceased filmmaker might have been homosexual, has been reported heavily by local and international media, especially that the victim is a well-known filmmaker.

Confessing to committing the crime during May after Babak's dismembered body was found in a nearby dumpster, the parents (81 and 74 years old) also said they had killed their daughter Arezou and son-in-law Faramar during the last decade.

According to Iranian laws, a parent killing their own child can carry out a maximum of 10 years in jail, which can be lowered even more in case of evidence showing that the crime was committed over "honor" related reasons.

During investigations, the father did not regret killing any of his children saying that his victims were all "morally corrupt." He highlighted that his son's refusal to get married has "raised suspension over his sexuality," which has resulted in the murder.

