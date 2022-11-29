Iranian football legend Ali Daei threatened for skipping World Cup

ALBAWABA - Iranian football legend Ali Daei posted on Twitter claiming that he is receiving threats after his announcement to skip the FIFA World Cup.

According to the football star, he was allegedly targeted by threats after showing support for the latest protests in Iran and refusing to attend the World Cup in Qatar.

In an Instagram post, Ali Daei wrote: "I have received numerous threats against myself and my family in recent months and days from some organisations, medias and unknown individuals."

"I was taught humanity, honour, patriotism and freedom.... What do you want to achieve with such threats?" the football star added.

Protests in Iran are triggered by the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, 22, who was killed in the custody of the morality police in Tehran on Sept. 16.

A wave of demonstrations erupted in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini who was arrested for wearing an 'improper hijab'. Iranian women in response protested by cutting their hair and burning the hijab.