  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Iranian football star skips World Cup for protests

Iranian football star skips World Cup for protests

Published November 17th, 2022 - 09:20 GMT
Iranian football legend
Iranian football legend Ali Daei. (Twitter/ @Aliidaeii)
Highlights
Ali Daei refused the invitation to attend the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

ALBAWABA - Iranian football manager and former player Ali Daei announces to his decision to boycott the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to show support for protests in Iran.

Also ReadSyrian kids steal hearts while performing World Cup songSyrian kids steal hearts while performing World Cup song

Ali Daei, who was captain of the Iranian national team between 2000 and 2006, shared a post on Instagram announcing his decision to refuse the invitation to World Cup. In the post, he explained that he wants to be with people in Iran and express his "sympathy to all the families who have lost their loved ones."

The Iranian former player also added: "Hoping for bright days for Iran and Iranians." The Iranian football legend is said to have received earlier an official invitation from FIFA and the Qatar Football Federation.

UN Human Rights Council announced to hold a special session to address "the deteriorating human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran" on Nov. 24. The UN added that the special session comes following a request by Germany and Iceland.

A wide range of protests has rocked Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in the custody of Iran's police during her arrest. Mahsa Amini was stopped by the country's morality police in Tehran on Sept. 13 for wearing an 'improper hijab.'

The Iranian woman, who became the inspiration of Iran's uprising, was beaten up by the police and died on Sept. 16 causing huge demonstrations across the country.

Activists in Iran are now calling for more women's freedom, denouncing the compulsory hijab rule imposed by the Iranian government. Women were seen cutting their hair not only in Iran but in several countries in support of the protests.

Tags:FIFAWorld Cup2022 World CupQatar World CupQatarIranprotestsMahsa AminiUN

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...