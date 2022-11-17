Iranian football star skips World Cup for protests

ALBAWABA - Iranian football manager and former player Ali Daei announces to his decision to boycott the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to show support for protests in Iran.

Ali Daei, who was captain of the Iranian national team between 2000 and 2006, shared a post on Instagram announcing his decision to refuse the invitation to World Cup. In the post, he explained that he wants to be with people in Iran and express his "sympathy to all the families who have lost their loved ones."

در روزهایی که حال دل اکثر ما خوب نیست به دعوت رسمی فیفاو فدراسیون فوتبال قطر برای حضور در جام جهانی به همراه همسر و دخترانم جواب منفی دادم،که کنار شما در میهنم باشم و همدردی خودرا باتمام خانواده هایی که عزیزان خودرا ازدست داده اند اعلام کنم

به امید روزهای روشن برای ایران و ایرانی pic.twitter.com/MOGUFODTUq — Ali Daei (@Aliidaeii) November 14, 2022

The Iranian former player also added: "Hoping for bright days for Iran and Iranians." The Iranian football legend is said to have received earlier an official invitation from FIFA and the Qatar Football Federation.

UN Human Rights Council announced to hold a special session to address "the deteriorating human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran" on Nov. 24. The UN added that the special session comes following a request by Germany and Iceland.

A wide range of protests has rocked Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in the custody of Iran's police during her arrest. Mahsa Amini was stopped by the country's morality police in Tehran on Sept. 13 for wearing an 'improper hijab.'

The Iranian woman, who became the inspiration of Iran's uprising, was beaten up by the police and died on Sept. 16 causing huge demonstrations across the country.

Activists in Iran are now calling for more women's freedom, denouncing the compulsory hijab rule imposed by the Iranian government. Women were seen cutting their hair not only in Iran but in several countries in support of the protests.