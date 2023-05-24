Iranian protester under fear of being execud

ALBAWABA - Activists and advocates have urged the Iranian government to halt the possible execution of Iranian protester Mohammad Ghobadlou.

Iranian activist Masih Alinejad posted a photo of protester Ghobadlou and warned that the Iranian government is planning to execute Ghobadlou in the coming days.

The Activist called world leaders to take action against the rising number of executions in Iran since the September protests against the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country's morality police.

"We don't need condemnations after the Islamic Republic hangs him, we need action now!," Alinejad said.

In January, Amnesty International warned of the possible execution of Mohammad Ghobadlou in connection with Iran’s nationwide protests.

Islamic Republic is planning to execute another protester, Mohammad Ghobadlou, for the crime of protesting. We call on the Western leaders to call out Iran's regime to halt the execution. We don't need condemnations after the Islamic republic hangs him, we need action…

The human rights organization reported: "He has received two death sentences after grossly unfair sham trials, marred by torture-tainted “confessions” and failure to order rigorous mental health assessments despite his mental disability."

Amnesty added: "The trial of Mohammad Ghobadlou before Criminal Court One in Tehran province consisted of two brief sessions on 4 and 10 December 2022."

Furthermore, Clara Anne Bünger, a member of the German parliament, condemned the execution of the Iranian man Mohammad Ghobadlou and called it "imminent."

Thousands of people across Iran participated in nationwide protests in September following the death of Mahsa Amini who was arrested by the police for wearing the hijab "improperly."