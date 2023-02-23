Iranian newspaper visualizes Zelenskyy as 'sad clown'

  1. Home
Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published February 23rd, 2023 - 04:11 GMT
Iranian newspaper depicts Ukrainian President Zelenskyy as a "sad clown." (Twitter/@@hamshahrinews)

ALBAWABA - Iranian Hamshahri newspaper projected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a "sad clown" cartoon with rubbed clothes.

The Iranian newspaper also accused Zelenskyy of being responsible for the death of his own people in Ukraine.

The poster highlights the results of the Russian-Ukrainian war after about one year of conflict. The list included the death toll, the number of refugees, the cost of damage to Ukraine's infrastructure as well as indirect market damage.

The poster also reads: "About president Zelenskyy. who sacrificed his people and country due to his political imprudence."

The Iranian newspaper also called for the fall of the Ukrainian president accusing him of being responsible for the war which started on Feb. 24, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a "special military operation" in Kyiv.

