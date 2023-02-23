Iranian newspaper visualizes Zelenskyy as 'sad clown'

ALBAWABA - Iranian Hamshahri newspaper projected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a "sad clown" cartoon with rubbed clothes.

The Iranian newspaper also accused Zelenskyy of being responsible for the death of his own people in Ukraine.

WLF@: Something for westerners to learn and see👇.



This is not a Russian newspaper- this is a well-known newspaper associated with Islamic thug regime called "Hamshahri Newspaper"



Here, they show President @ZelenskyyUa as a clown and claim he is the cause of the suffering and… https://t.co/0hWTDD5rWX pic.twitter.com/KfZnXWsBjH — HN (@HN2733) February 23, 2023

The poster highlights the results of the Russian-Ukrainian war after about one year of conflict. The list included the death toll, the number of refugees, the cost of damage to Ukraine's infrastructure as well as indirect market damage.

The poster also reads: "About president Zelenskyy. who sacrificed his people and country due to his political imprudence."

با منطقِ روزنامه‌ی همشهری که انگار روزنامه‌ی صبحِ حزبِ حاکمِ روسیه است نه روزنامه‌ی شهرداری تهران، زلنسکی که به پشتوانه‌ی قاطع مردمِ خود مقابلِ هجوم، دست‌اندازی و جنگِ پوتین ایستاده، می‌بایست کشور را دو دستی تقدیمِ اربابانِ روسیه می‌کرد تا «دلقک» نباشد/۱ pic.twitter.com/odPnORK3a8 — Pejman Mousavi (@PejmanMousavi) February 22, 2023

The Iranian newspaper also called for the fall of the Ukrainian president accusing him of being responsible for the war which started on Feb. 24, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a "special military operation" in Kyiv.