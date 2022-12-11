  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Iranian protester Mahan Sadrat faces imminent execution

Iranian protester Mahan Sadrat faces imminent execution

Published December 11th, 2022 - 09:26 GMT
Iranian protester
A woman joins protestors as they gather outside of an Iranian diplomat's residence to denounce the Iranian government and the recent execution of a protester on December 10, 2022 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP

ALBAWABA - Iranian protester Mahan Sadrat, 23, was allegedly sentenced to death by the Islamic Republic with accusations of "waging war against God". The young Iranian is facing imminent execution.

Also ReadIran carries out 1st protest-linked executionIran carries out 1st protest-linked execution

Activist group 1500tasvir cited some sources from inside Rajai Shahr Prison that Mahan Sadrat was reportedly taken to solitary confinement and that his life was in danger as he might be executed at any time.

Mohammad Mehdi Karami, 21, is also another protester who has been allegedly sentenced to death and whose life is "in danger.".

Tehran carried out its first execution over protests that were sparked by the death of an Iranian activist Mahsa Amini, 22, in the custody of the morality police on Sept. 16. Mohsen Shekari was executed on Thursday on accusations "of waging war against God," Iran's Supreme Court revealed.

Following Iran's first execution, Canada announced new sanctions on 22 individuals, including senior aides to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Masha Amini was arrested on Sept. 13 by the country's morality police in Tehan for wearing an 'improper hijab'. Since her death, a wide range of protests erupted across Iran as protesters chanted slogans against the regime and called for more women's rights in the country as well as an end to the compulsory hijab and the dress code.

Tags:IranMahsa AminiprotestsIraniananti-government protestsprotesters

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...