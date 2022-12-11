Iranian protester Mahan Sadrat faces imminent execution

ALBAWABA - Iranian protester Mahan Sadrat, 23, was allegedly sentenced to death by the Islamic Republic with accusations of "waging war against God". The young Iranian is facing imminent execution.

Activist group 1500tasvir cited some sources from inside Rajai Shahr Prison that Mahan Sadrat was reportedly taken to solitary confinement and that his life was in danger as he might be executed at any time.

#MahanSadrat called friends every day from prison, but didn’t make any calls today. Some sources from inside Rajai Shahr Prison say he has been taken to solitary confinement. Mahan’s life in danger and he may be killed by the Islamic Republic any minute.#StopExecutionInIran pic.twitter.com/IFqckAV4SX — 1500tasvir_en (@1500tasvir_en) December 10, 2022

Mohammad Mehdi Karami, 21, is also another protester who has been allegedly sentenced to death and whose life is "in danger.".

Tehran carried out its first execution over protests that were sparked by the death of an Iranian activist Mahsa Amini, 22, in the custody of the morality police on Sept. 16. Mohsen Shekari was executed on Thursday on accusations "of waging war against God," Iran's Supreme Court revealed.

This 23-year-old #MahanSadrat sentenced to death is not a criminal. Khamenei, Raisi and Khatami are criminals. Help us save his life. He can be executed at any time. pic.twitter.com/mpnCyFHqfA — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 10, 2022

Following Iran's first execution, Canada announced new sanctions on 22 individuals, including senior aides to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Masha Amini was arrested on Sept. 13 by the country's morality police in Tehan for wearing an 'improper hijab'. Since her death, a wide range of protests erupted across Iran as protesters chanted slogans against the regime and called for more women's rights in the country as well as an end to the compulsory hijab and the dress code.