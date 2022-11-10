Iranian refugee stuck in Lebanon over Khamenei photo

ALBAWABA - In an interview with Megaphone, the Iranian refugee Perman Karimi said to start a hunger strike about a week ago in front of the UN refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Jnah-Beirut.

The Iranian refugee said that earlier he was attacked by some people over a printed picture of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei with a stop sign on it during the 2019 protests in Lebanon.

Karimi received a statue of a refugee from the UNHCR after he was detained in Lebanon for 18 days in 2020 by Lebanese security forces. On July 25, Lebanon stopped the Iranian refugee after he raised a banner criticizing Ali Khamenei.

Perman Karimi started a hunger strike on Nov. 8 in front of the UN Refugee Agence to call for his repatriation outside Lebanon adding that at the current time he is stuck there because he was deprived of his passport, Megaphone added.

Perman Karimi added that the Lebanese authorities seized his passport and attempted to deport him back to Iran after they broke into his apartment where he was living with his fiance.

The Iranian refugee continued saying that Lebanese forces put a bag on his head and drove him to an unknown destination where he was questioned for 7 days.

Following his release, Karimi went to the UNHCR where he got asylum, but he is still waiting to be resettled.