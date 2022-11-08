Iranian rapper Saman Yasin sentenced to death

Iranian court sentences rapper Saman Yasin, 27, to death for accusations of participating in the latest anti-government protests across the country. The Iranian rapper also performed many songs supporting the demonstrations.

An Iranian court has allegedly accused the Kurdish singer of "enmity against God and collusion with the intention of committing crimes against the country's security."

Since the Iranian court's decision to execute Saman Yasin, many campaigns were launched online calling for international interference in the case of the Iranian rapper to overturn the death penalty sentence.

#سامان_یاسین وقتی در دادگاه شنید، به اعدام محکوم میشود....فقط بدلیل شرکت در تظاهرات. باید دنیا را بر سر این فاشیستها خراب کرد. نمیگذاریم اعدامشان کنید. #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/JcqHzP7kps — Amjad Hossein Panahi (@amjad_panahi) November 5, 2022

Translation: "Saman Yasin When he heard in the court, he was sentenced to death...just for participating in the demonstration. The world must be destroyed because of these fascists. We will not let you execute them."

A hashtag "#سامان_یاسین - Saman Yasin" was also launched to support the Kurdish singer and the many others that may face the same path after being arrested in the latest anti-government protests.

According to Iranian media, at least 227 members of the Iranian parliament are calling on the Judiciary to issue death sentences for prisoners caught during the latest protests in the country.

#سامان_یاسین به جرم شرکت در تظاهرات به اعدام محکوم شده است. باید نامش رو امشب ترند اول جهان کنیم. دنیا باید سريعا علیه این جنایت آشکار موضعش رو مشخص کنه. جمهوری اسلامی باید برای هر جنایتش ده‌ها میلیون دلار بها بپردازه و فقیرتر و ضعیف‌تر بشه.#مهسا_امینی — Rezahajilou ♀️=♂️ (@rezahajilou) November 5, 2022

Translation: "Saman Yasin has been sentenced to death for the crime of participating in demonstrations. We should make his name the first trend in the world tonight. The world should quickly define its position against this obvious crime. The Islamic Republic must pay tens of millions of dollars for each of its crimes and become poorer and weaker."

Protests erupted in Iran on Sept. 17 a day after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, who was killed in the custody of Iran's morality police. Mahsa was arrested by the security forces for wearing an 'improper hijab' and according to her family she was beaten up, entered a coma and passed away 3 days after her arrest.

Mass, violent protests have erupted across Iran following Mahsa Amini's death calling for more freedom for women amid harsh rules imposed by the Islamic Republic. Demonstrators have also called for the end of Islamic rule in the country.

Local human rights groups said that at least 141 people were killed in the protests gripping Iran since Mahsa Amini's death on September 16, the Deutsche Welle reported on Oct. 26.