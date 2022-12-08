  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Iranian women are Time 'Heroes of the Year'

Iranian women are Time 'Heroes of the Year'

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published December 8th, 2022 - 05:10 GMT
Mahsa Amini
A protestor holds a portrait of Iranian Mahsa Amini (L), who died in custody in September after her arrest by morality police in Tehran, during a rally in support of the demonstrators in Iran, at the Place de la Republique in Paris, on October 29, 2022. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)
Highlights
Iranian women have shown massive bravery in facing the government's strict rules, Time revealed.

ALBAWABA - Time magazine chose women of Iran to be Heroes of the Year 2022 for their brave roles in protesting against the government's strict rules, including the dress code and compulsory hijab.

Also ReadFinancial Times 'Person of the Year' disappoints manyFinancial Times 'Person of the Year' disappoints many

Human Rights Watch commented on Time magazine's 'Heroes of the Year' by saying: "We stand with the women of Iran, who continue to show immense courage and resilience in the face of oppression." 

Women's rights activists and advocates celebrated Time's picking of Iranian women by sharing videos and photos of the brave women from the latest protests that erupted in September.

Women in Iran have been removing the hijab, cutting their hair and burning the headscarf during protests that started following the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police on Sept. 16.

Also ReadFinancial Times 'Person of the Year' disappoints manyIs Iran spreading misleading news to curb protests?

The slogan "زن، زندگی، آزادی — Women, life, freedom" has become the most common rallying cry among protesters who carried Amini's photos, as she is considered the icon of the demonstrations.

Time reported that around 400 Iranian protesters have been killed by security forces, though some human-rights groups put the number higher, since the start of the protests. Judicial authorities are also seeking harsh penalties against protesters with the aim to curb demonstrators.

Tags:IranMahsa AminiTime Magazinecompulsory hijabprotestsanti-government protests

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...