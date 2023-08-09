Iraq bans media from using 'homosexuality' term

ALBAWABA - In a continuous restriction against LGBTQ+ members and the community, Iraqi authorities have shared new restrictions regarding the use of the word "homosexuality" in media speech.

On Tuesday, the Iraqi National Communications and Media Commission of Iraq (NCMC) instructed all media and social media companies operating in the country not to use the term "homosexuality" and instead use the term "Paraphilia" instead.

The new rules come as a strict speech by the Iraqi authorities against normalizing homosexuality and LGBTQ+ members. In fact, Iraq has been criminalizing LGBTQ+ and anyone who shows homosexuality intentions faces death threats from the community and jail term by the government.

Photo showing part of the statement released by NCMC on using homosexuality. (X/Twitter)

The NCMC clarified in a statement that it decided "to prevent in all its speeches the use of 'gender' or 'homosexuality' terms because in Iraqi society these terms have negative connotations".



The statement maintained: "The use of the terms 'homosexuality' and 'gender' are completely banned as it has negative effects on the Iraqi community." All companies are banned from using the there terms in their media speech.

The media commission of Iraq continued that instead of using the term homosexuality, the Iraqi media should use the word "Paraphilia."

In a clarification, the commission explained this new restriction comes to "protect society and its inherent values from foreign terms, which have meanings violating the Iraqi community's morals."

A government spokesperson added that the penalty for violating this decision has not yet been set, but might involve a fine.

After the new laws, human rights activists have expressed their worry about whether this will lead to more hate speech and crimes in the Iraqi community against LGBTQ+ members.