Twitter Removes Anti-LGBTQ+ Post for Iraqi Cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr

Twitter has recently removed a post shared by the well-known Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr on May 23rd. In the post, the leader of the Sadrist Movement started with a verse from the Holy Qur'an before blaming LGBTQ+ members for being the reason behind the spread of the monkeypox virus.

The Shia cleric through his Tweet urged Iraqi officials who approved pro-LGBTQ+ legislation to withdraw these 'criminal laws' for two reasons; the first one is to avoid or to 'ward off scourges and epidemics' while the second one was to 'pardon their guilt'.

#Iraq : Twitter removes post by powerful cleric Muqtada al-Sadr - مقتدى الصدر - in which he urged countries that have upheld #LGBT laws to retract them in order to ward off #MonkeyPox - which he described as “gay pox”-& issued anti-gay hashtag #كلا_للمثلية #الْعِرَاق pic.twitter.com/K0uUoasadF — sebastian usher (@sebusher) May 30, 2022

In detail, Muqtada Al-Sadr justified his reasons by saying that he believes that Queer members are the reason behind the latest spread of the monkeypox virus such as many officials from various countries who linked the virus with the LGBTQ+ community including Spanish health authorities.

Al-Sadr revealed: "new anti-LGBTQ+ measures should be taken to stop the spread of new (Monkeypox) or what we call Gay Pox among people."

The head of the Sadrist Movement pleaded to God to forgive them. Furthermore, Muqtada Al-Sadr also added a hashtag "#كلا_للمثلية" which means "no to homosexuality" then he suggested creating a special anti-LGBTQ+ day.

I express my opinion and say that I reject homosexuals, and no one should force me to accept such societies.#No_for_lgbt #كلا_للمثلية — Ali Al-Sajjad Muhammad (@thecrsfctm) May 23, 2022

Various reactions emerged online as people interacted with the Shia cleric's post before it was removed by Twitter officials. Social media users shared their thoughts about LGBTQ+ and the Monkeypox and used the hashtag launched by Al-Sadr.

Some people have supported Muqtada's call to fight LGBTQ+ groups and encouraged others to stand with him. While human rights activists have called him homophobic and accused him of pushing people to kill Queer members.

What is new...before that, the Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr مقتدى الصدر linked Covid to homosexuality.

The religious establishments in Iraq (and elsewhere) are notorious for linking diseases/ disasters to homosexuality. https://t.co/MyyAjGGqhh — Jafar A Ahmadجعفر (@jafarottawa) May 31, 2022

Despite the fact that there are no laws criminalizing same-sex marriage or relations in Iraq. However, death penalties and long-jail terms are imposed on those who are found to be members of the LGBTQ+ community in the country, Human Dignity Trust reported.

The Iraqi community also doesn't welcome LGBT people as they are regularly subjected to discrimination and violence.

According to Human Rights Watch, 54 LGBT Iraqis have survived harrowing violence at the hands of Iraqi armed groups and the police.