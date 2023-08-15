Iraq seizes children's gummy candy with drugs

ALBAWABA - Iraqi authorities have announced seizing a gummy candy filled with drugs in its campaign to fight drugs. Gummy candy which held drugs inside where in the shape of bears.

According to Iraqi officials, some drugs were also found in some electric cigarettes while others were seized in their normal phase.

Iraqw police sent these narcotic substances to the Director General of the Forensic Medicine Department, Dr. Zaid Ali Abbas, in different and varied forms, including a bear shape as well as, an electronic hookah, electronic cigarettes known locally as hashish, which were confirmed to contain a liquid of cannabis.

الطب العدلي يعلن تسلمه مواد مخدرة جديدة والمهلوسة الجيلاتينية والاركيلة الإلكترونية بمختلف ألانواع برسمة الدب والألكترونية (فيب) وسكائر الكترونية تسمى الراتنج الكنابس المعروف محليا بالحشيشة والاركيلة الاليكترونية المحتوية على سائل مادة الحشيشة المخدرة.



تابع #العربية_العراق pic.twitter.com/MxrlPYsyco — العربية العراق (@AlArabiya_Iraq) August 14, 2023

The Iraqi doctor stressed that these kinds of narcotic substances are very dangerous and reaffirmed the importance of seizing drugs before kids who eat gummy candy get addicted.

An official also revealed to Sky News, that whoever is behind the drugs found inside E-cigarettes and kids' gummy candy should get a harsh punishment and shouldn't get away with this as drugs pose huge risks, especially to the health of kids.