Iraq uncovers ‘second biggest theft of century’ in Anbar

Published May 4th, 2023 - 08:54 GMT
Iraq
(Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - Iraq's Commission of Integrity announced its biggest operation against corruption on April 4 in Anbar's Real Estate Registration Directorate.

The commission confirmed that "the director of real estate registration in Anbar and a number of officials and employees therein were arrested in accusations of corruption." Suspects were charged with damaging public funds.

It further seized plenty of forged identities belonging to one of the syndicates and checked tens of thousands of real estate files that were owned.

Iraqi politician Sabah Al-Aqili uncovered new details in the incident in Anbar which he describe as "the second biggest theft of the century" in the country.

In detail, the member of the Iraqi parliament confirmed that the mastermind in the case is the brother of the Speaker of Parliament, Muthanna Rikan al-Halbousi.

Al-Aqili noted that the commission busted ownership forgery of over 180,000 land pieces.

The operation resulted in the seizure of nearly 400 forged identities belonging to one of the unions and approximately $1,500,000, in addition to sealing other material stuff such as computers, tablets, and devices.

Nevertheless, the Iraqi government vowed to punish all people with links to the Anbar corruption case.

