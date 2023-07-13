Iraqi artist arrested for alleged Saddam Hussein grafitti

ALBAWABA - An Iraqi artist was arrested by authorities for allegedly creating graffiti on one of the walls in the country that was believed to resemble former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.

Sources said that Iraqi artist and activist Ali Abbas was jailed after he drew a graffiti for a very famous Iraqi poet that the authorities thought belonged to Saddam Hussein in Dhi Qar Governorate.

Abbas, nicknamed Larry, shared a video following his release as he was seen crying his arrest. The Iraqi artist drew a painting to commemorate Iraqi poet Erian Al Sayed Khalaf.

According to the artist, he was violently arrested after being accused of being a member of the Baath Party. He signed an obligation before being released which states that he will no longer draw on walls or do any of the cleaning campaigns which the Iraqi artist is very famous for.

اعتقال الشاب #لاري صاحب حملة

#هذه_ليست_قمامتي_لكنه_وطني الشهيرة

من قبل مديرية استخبارات #ذي_قار



من دون ورقة استقدام او تصريح لاعتقاله

بتهمة كيدية عل اساس تمويله من حزب البعث بعد ان رسم صورة للشاعر #عريان_السيد_خلف والتي شبهوها بصورة صدام حسين



ليتم توقيعه على تعهد بعدم… pic.twitter.com/Asjc4WQ9e4 — عبداللطيف الهجول (@Alhajwel1) July 10, 2023

Human rights activists and Iraqis were angered by the arrest of the Iraqi artist Abbas and lashed out at the Iraqi authorities saying they should go after corruption in the country instead of arresting peaceful activists.

Upon his arrest, activists and social media users released hashtags, including "#اطلقو_سراح_لاري - which means release Larry" calling the Iraqi government not to keep the artist in jail.

Meanwhile, others claimed that Larry is known for drawing pro-Saddam Hussein drawings in Iraq and they also allegedly accused him of sharing graffiti works that support the LGBTQ community.