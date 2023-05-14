  1. Home
Iraqi man kills newborn girl for wanting a baby boy

Published May 14th, 2023 - 05:47 GMT
baby boy, newborn girl
(Shutterstock/ file photo)

ALBAWABA - Loads of people in the Middle East are still getting upset when they hear that they will be having a newborn girl. An Iraqi man killed his female infant months after because he wanted to have a baby boy.

Iraq was shaken by the news of the Iraqi father who killed his newborn daughter on Wednesday two months after she was born in Mosul city.

According to Iraqi local media, the man was arrested by the police in Nineveh Governorate and an investigation was opened.

The father confessed to killing his own daughter justifying that his wife only gives birth to females.

Angry social media users have been requesting the Iraqi authorities to hand the father the toughest punishment for this horrific crime.

Many families in Iraq and the Middle East in general still prefer to have a baby boy rather than a girl.

Tags:IraqiIraqMurderbabynewborncrime

