Iraqi religious group sacrifice themselves for Imam Ali

ALBAWABA - A religious group in Iraqi's Dhi Qar governorate stirred controversy online for sacrificing themselves for Imam Ali.

Members of the newly found religious group, named the communion group, are committing suicide one after another as a way to sacrifice themselves for the Shiite Imam.

According to RT, the group usually picks the following person who should sacrifice himself/herself next using what it calls a "random lottery." The media outlet said that the group write the names of all its members on small papers and then draws one to see who's next in line.

Furthermore, the communion group use the slogan "Ali God! God is Ali" during religious gatherings. Sources told RT that at least 3 people killed themselves in the same place but on different days.

A massive wave of angry comments erupted online as people condemned the concept of the group while many others were shocked about how they were convinced to sacrifice themselves.

A person was surprised and commented calling Iraqi authorities to go after the group to curb and stop the group from more people from committing suicide.