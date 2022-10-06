Iraqi Scholars Association Head Survives Assassination Attempt

Sheikh Khaled al-Mulla, head of the Iraqi Scholars Association, survived an assassination attempt in Iraq's Basra city.

In a video that was taken from the hotel where Sheikh Khaled was staying in, bullet scars were seen on the wall of his room.

⭕️تعرض خالد الملا (رهط سُنة الخامنئي) لمحاولة إغتيال في غرفته بأحد فنادق البصرة فجر اليوم#العراق

Sheikh Khaled al-Mulla was staying at the Minawi Pasha Hotel in Basra when he was targeted by an unknown armed attack.

Iraqi sources told Al Mayadeen that on Thursday an armed group opened fire around the vicinity of the presidential palaces in Basra and withdrew from the area.

تعرض الشيخ خالد الملا إلى محاولة اغتيال في البصرة

Various reactions emerged online as some people claimed that Sheikh Khaled's assassination attempt was because he is a close ally of Iran. However, some attributed the incident to normal chaos in Iraq saying the attack wasn't intended to target the head of the Iraqi Scholars Association.