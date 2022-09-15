Did Putin, Zelenskyy Survive Separate Assassination Attempts at the Same Time?

Russian President Vladimir Putin is believed to have survived an assassination attempt after Kremlin insiders' reports that the president's car was attacked while heading to his official residence in a decoy motorcade, The Sun reported on Wednesday.

According to sources, the Russian president's assassination attempt was related as the result of Putin's decision to invade Ukraine back in February. Vladimir's vehicle was hit by a "loud bang" on its left front wheel causing a "heavy smoke".

Putin escapes an assassination attempt.



Many Russian security agencies were arrested after the assassination of Putin.



Putin's limo was driven to safety with the president unharmed after an explosion hit the left seat pic.twitter.com/tYiNSjmmZ4 — Nguyen Ken (@NguyenK68421403) September 14, 2022

Other local sources revealed that authorities have jailed several Russian security services with links to conducting a failed assassination attempt against the Russian leader.

Another allegation was also made claiming that another assassination attempt failed against the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after exposing a car accident in Kyiv.

Some people denied the allegations that say Putin has survived an assassination attempt to disperse suspicion of Russia's involvement in the latest car accident against Zelenskyy.

Is this why the Western media has been spreading the fake about an “assassination attempt” on Putin’s motorcade—because…



[drumroll please]



…Zelensky actually was involved in a real motorcade accident?



How droll, expected, and characteristically boring. pic.twitter.com/hptq8gXie3 — Ioan Haboczki (@haboczki) September 15, 2022

The Ukrainian President's spokesman Sergii Nikiforov stated a private car crashed with Zelenskyy’s vehicle and his escort vehicles, but the leader is safe with no serious injuries. However, Ukraine authorities didn't clarify yet whether it was an assassination attempt or a normal accident.

Various reactions came online igniting a huge debate about the timing both leaders faced assassination attempts claiming that there's a mystery behind the two incidents. Others have linked the alleged attacks on both leaders with the latest war between Russia and Ukraine which started on February 24th by Putin who announced a 'special military operation' in Ukraine.