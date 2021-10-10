  1. Home
Iraqi Young Man Found Dead After Sharing Cartoon Mocking Elections

Riham Darwish

Published October 10th, 2021 - 06:12 GMT
Haydar Mohammad
Haydar Mohammad's body was found in the Euphrates. (Twitter: @Dr_Daark )

Hours before about 25 million Iraqis head to polls to cast their votes in the 2021 Council of Representatives of Iraq elections, social media users mourned the loss of a young Iraqi man who had posted a cartoon mocking elections last week.

Using a Facebook account with the pseudonym "Safaa Al Sarai," Haydar Mohammad had posted a cartoon on the 6th of October 2021, four days before elections, describing people who intend to take part in elections "as sheep," in a call to boycott this year's vote.

Haydar's Facebook account shows that he is a supporter of the anti-government protests that erupted across the country in October 2019. During the months-long protests that were disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak, thousands of Iraqis took to the streets in demand of an end to corruption, accusing the political elite of promoting it for its own benefit.

Translation: "We are coming: towards reform"

According to his family and friends, Haydar's body was found in the Euphrates river near Al Diwaniyah city, which has been believed to be connected to his call to boycott elections.

Haydar's internet pseudonym "Safaa Al Sarai" refers to a well-known political activist who was killed in October 2019 and has since been considered "the icon of the Iraqi uprising."

