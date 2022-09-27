Irish Football Fans Meet Israeli Team With Palestinian Flags

ALBAWABA - Irish human rights' supporters met the Israeli under-21 team with Palestinian flags.

جماهير أيرلندية تستقبل منتخب الكيان المحتل بأعلام فلسطينية، لو كانوا في الإمارات لتم استقبالهم بالأعلام الإسرائيلية. pic.twitter.com/WQquE19r3V — نحو الحرية (@hureyaksa) September 26, 2022

Irish activists are protesting the presence of the Israeli team to qualify for the European UEFA championships.

Ireland U21 team will play 2nd leg in Israel this week!

Shame on us! #BDS https://t.co/0ILXD5zdFD — dette mc loughlin (@dettemcl) September 26, 2022

This is how the Israel U21 team were welcomed in Ireland last night. pic.twitter.com/620KzkQXub — Faisal Caesar (@faisalyorker1) September 26, 2022

A view of the protests can also be on Youtube.

Israel U21 team had a warm welcome in Ireland last night. pic.twitter.com/Y8doTlTDpg — Football & Witball ⚽🎩 (@FootballWitball) September 25, 2022

And yet the Israeli 🇮🇱 U21 team had far more Arab Muslims in it than 🇮🇪 Ireland's.



🤪🤪🤪 — Soccer Facts (@Soccer_Stats) September 25, 2022

The protests were held outside the Tallaght stadium near Dublin with Palestinian flags rising high.