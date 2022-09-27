  1. Home
  3. Irish Football Fans Meet Israeli Team With Palestinian Flags

Marwan Asmar

Published September 27th, 2022 - 07:36 GMT
Irish fans meet Israeli team with Palestinian flags (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Irish human rights' supporters met the Israeli under-21 team with Palestinian flags.  

Images and views are trending on the social media for all to see!

Irish activists are protesting the presence of the Israeli team to qualify for the European UEFA championships. 

The images are trending on the social media with fanfare and much pictorial color.

A view of the protests can also be on Youtube.

But as usual there is another voice. 

The protests were held outside the Tallaght stadium near Dublin with Palestinian flags rising high.

 

Tags:UEFATallaghtDublinIrelandIsraelPalestine

