Irish pop icon Sinéad O’Connor's message to Ben Gvir

ALBAWABA - Irish pop icon Sinéad O’Connor, who died last Wednesday, appeared to have sent a message to Itamar Ben Gvir, Israeli Minister of National Security.

The message was sent in 1997 after Ben Gvir was an active member of the "The Zionist Ideological Front" which was behind cancelling Sinéad O’Connor's concert in Jerusalem that year.

The Irish singer, songwriter was believed to be a pro-Palestinian and an advocate political activist. She had always defended the Palestinian cause in the face of Israeli oppression and human rights violations.

Irish pop icon was scheduled to perform in a festival called "Sharing Jerusalem: Two Capitals for Two States." However, she cancelled her performance due to death threats as the event was meant to speak up about peace in the region.

Death threats forced Irish pop singer #SineadOConner to call off a peace concert in Jerusalem in the summer of 1997. At the time, a man named Itamar #BenGvir took credit for the campaign against her. Today, he is Israel's national security minister.https://t.co/kDwMl79VNB July 28, 2023

In a letter to Ben Gvir, Sinéad O’Connor wrote after the cancellation: "God does not reward those who bring terror to the children of the world."

On the other hand, Ben Gvir didn't comment on the death threats the Irish singer received earlier but revealed: "A singer that preaches and calls for dividing Jerusalem and propagates gentile culture has no place in Israel."

About Sinéad O’Connor:

Sinéad O’Connor was born on Dec. 8, 1966, and died on July 26, 2023. Her second studio album, "I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got," which was released in 1990, became her biggest success, selling over 7 million copies worldwide.

In October 2018, the Irish singer converted to Islam, calling it "the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian's journey." She also criticized Christian and Jewish theologians on social media.

According to sources, O’Connor had always shaved her head as a statement against traditional views of femininity.