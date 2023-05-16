  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Islamic scholar allegedly accused of raping

Islamic scholar allegedly accused of raping

Published May 16th, 2023 - 07:46 GMT
Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan
Swiss Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan arrives on the second day of his trial at the Geneva court house on May 16, 2023. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The trial of Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan started at a Swiss court in Geneva on Monday as he was charged with "rape and sexual assaults."

Also ReadMan freed from jail after 29 years in Man freed from jail after 29 years in "wrong" rape case

Ramadan, who used to be a professor at Oxford University, resued allegations and repeatedly denied them.

According to sources, if the Islamic scholar was convicted he is likely to serve up to 10 years in jail.

One of the victims, who preferred to be known as "Brigitte", allegedly accused the controversial Islamic scholar of performing brutal sexual acts as well as she claimed that he beat and insulted her.

According to AFP, Brigitte, who converted to Islam, asked the Swiss court to place a screen between her and Ramadan, so that they could not see each other.

The trial will continue for three days, meanwhile, the verdict will be delivered on May 24, and "Ramadan will be able to appeal if convicted."

Ramadan, who has over 702,400 followers on Twitter, is a very controversial Swiss scholar. He was given a leave of absence from Oxford University due to being held in prison following two rape allegations since 2018.

Tags:Tariq RamadanIslamic scholarIslamSwitzerlandGeneva

You may also like

Breaking News
Off

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...