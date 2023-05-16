Islamic scholar allegedly accused of raping

ALBAWABA - The trial of Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan started at a Swiss court in Geneva on Monday as he was charged with "rape and sexual assaults."

Ramadan, who used to be a professor at Oxford University, resued allegations and repeatedly denied them.

According to sources, if the Islamic scholar was convicted he is likely to serve up to 10 years in jail.

Dieudonné, entendu ce mardi dans le procès de Tariq Ramadan, témoigne en sa faveur ⬇️https://t.co/Y8HUz9lCkB — DNA (@dnatweets) May 16, 2023

One of the victims, who preferred to be known as "Brigitte", allegedly accused the controversial Islamic scholar of performing brutal sexual acts as well as she claimed that he beat and insulted her.

According to AFP, Brigitte, who converted to Islam, asked the Swiss court to place a screen between her and Ramadan, so that they could not see each other.

The trial will continue for three days, meanwhile, the verdict will be delivered on May 24, and "Ramadan will be able to appeal if convicted."

Ramadan, who has over 702,400 followers on Twitter, is a very controversial Swiss scholar. He was given a leave of absence from Oxford University due to being held in prison following two rape allegations since 2018.