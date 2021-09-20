  1. Home
  3. How Israel Tricked the Six Palestinian Jail Breakers Back Into Prison

Published September 20th, 2021 - 06:26 GMT
Security fence in the West Bank town of Jenin
Six Palestinians managed to break out from the high-security prison earlier this month. (JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP)

On the 6th of September 2021, six Palestinian prisoners at the high-security Gilboa jail successfully escaped through a tunnel out into the world but were soon rearrested by Israeli forces several weeks later.

Yesterday morning, Israeli forces announced arresting the last two individuals who were amongst the six Gilboa breakers near the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. 

The other four escapees were captured in two spots near the city of Nazareth. However, the details of the last arrest of Ayham Kamamji and Munadel Yacoub reveal a special "trick" used by the Israeli army to make sure the two Palestinians turn themselves to Israel.

According to Israeli sources, large army units were deployed to the Jenin refugee camp to inform the two men that Israel has located them before they threatened to bomb the whole building they were hiding in.

This threat was later reported by the father of Ayham Kamamji who told media sources that his son called him briefly before turning himself to the soldiers, saying he has to do it so he protects the lives of families that live in the building.

Israel continues to investigate the prison break that has been compared to Hollywood movie plots, in an attempt to prevent similar incidents in the future, especially that at least two of the six breakers were supposed to be under watch.

