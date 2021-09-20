How Israel Tricked the Six Palestinian Jail Breakers Back Into Prison

On the 6th of September 2021, six Palestinian prisoners at the high-security Gilboa jail successfully escaped through a tunnel out into the world but were soon rearrested by Israeli forces several weeks later.

Yesterday morning, Israeli forces announced arresting the last two individuals who were amongst the six Gilboa breakers near the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.

Based on Israel general intelligence information, at 1 am, IDF surrounded the house in Jenin and began Pressure Cooker procedure, firing light weapons at the building. The last 2 Islamic Jihad escaped prisoners came out with no resistance and surrendered. pic.twitter.com/gZOhgvCPRy — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) September 19, 2021

The other four escapees were captured in two spots near the city of Nazareth. However, the details of the last arrest of Ayham Kamamji and Munadel Yacoub reveal a special "trick" used by the Israeli army to make sure the two Palestinians turn themselves to Israel.

According to Israeli sources, large army units were deployed to the Jenin refugee camp to inform the two men that Israel has located them before they threatened to bomb the whole building they were hiding in.

Police release headcam footage of special forces' operations in Jenin overnight, and the arrest of the final two Gilboa prison escapees. pic.twitter.com/sgXaWOkext — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 19, 2021

This threat was later reported by the father of Ayham Kamamji who told media sources that his son called him briefly before turning himself to the soldiers, saying he has to do it so he protects the lives of families that live in the building.

Artists in #Gaza paint a 40-meter long mural in honor of the 6 escapees from Israel’s #Gilboa prison. The mural illustrates a spoon, one tool used by the prisoners to dig the tunnel, and a cactus plant referring to the fruit one of the prisoners ate for the 1st time in 22 years. pic.twitter.com/oLyzsoe3aP — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) September 18, 2021

Israel continues to investigate the prison break that has been compared to Hollywood movie plots, in an attempt to prevent similar incidents in the future, especially that at least two of the six breakers were supposed to be under watch.