Israeli rescue team finds biblical Esther scrolls in Turkey

ALBAWABA - An Israeli search and rescue team assisting Turkish authorities in saving people trapped under the rubble from a massive earthquake found something they were neither looking for, nor expecting to find: A centuries-old Book of Esther scrolls.

The Turkish "Haber7" website reported that it turned out that the Israeli search and rescue team that was sent to Turkey following the earthquake took with it manuscripts from the Book of Esther from the destroyed Jewish synagogue in Antioch.

The Israeli move was condemned by social media geeks, who accused Israel in several tweets of "stealing" the manuscripts, forcing Tel Aviv to hand over the scrolls back to Turkey.

The Turkish Jewish community confirmed in a tweet that scrolls had been returned to Turkey.

"The relevant manuscripts of Esther were received from Israel and are now preserved in Turkey and will return to Antioch after the renovation of the Jewish synagogue," the tweet read.

The Book of Esther, which tells the story of "Jewish deliverance during the Achaemenid Persian Empire in around the 5th century BCE," is traditionally read from a handwritten scroll as part of the Purim holiday, the Times of Israel reported.