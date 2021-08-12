  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Was the Israeli Gold Medal Unfairly Won? Linoy Ashram Shuts Her Instagram After Russian P…

Was the Israeli Gold Medal Unfairly Won? Linoy Ashram Shuts Her Instagram After Russian Protests

Published August 12th, 2021 - 06:15 GMT
Linoy Ashram
Linoy Ashram was the first Israeli woman to win a gold Olympic medal in history. (AFP)

While Israelis celebrate the arrival of their first female gold medalist Linoy Ashram from Tokyo, Russians took to social media to protest what they think is the unfair result of the rhythmic gymnastics Olympic championship.

Also ReadIsraeli Olympians Break a Bed in Tokyo's Olympic Village for a TikTokIsraeli Olympians Break a Bed in Tokyo's Olympic Village for a TikTok

The Russian anger on Linoy Ashram's Instagram has urged the Israeli Olympian to shut her account down, as they accused her of unfairly winning the gold medal, depriving their champion of the gold. 

According to Russian commentators, Ashram dropped her ribbon in the final moments of her performance on Saturday, unlike the Russian Dina Averina who won the silver medal after what they described as "perfect performance" for which they shared photos and videos.

The Israeli media reported that Averina, who had tried to appeal her scores but was rebuffed, complained after the competition was over. "The judging was strange," she said. "It wouldn't have been right if we didn't present an appeal. Our routines were very complicated, but the scores were low, and we therefore presented an appeal. Unfortunately, some of them were rejected." 

Tags:Olympicsgold medalLinoy AshramIsraelRussiaDina Averinarhythmic gymnastics

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...